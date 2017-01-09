Cocktails for calorie-counters

If you’re going to have a cocktail, it might as well be the healthier option! Bartender Eli Sanchez of Rook shows us two “easy-to-make-at-home” kombucha recipes, using natural sugar, fruit purée and alcohol with low sugar content.

*Health benifits of kombucha

Diabetes

Good for stomach

Immune system

Libido

1st recipe

1.5 oz Effem Apple Vodka

5 oz Circle City Komucha Blueberry Flavor

2nd recipe

1.5 Clement Blue

.50 Wray & Nephew

4 oz mango/pineapple purée

.50 lime juice

2oz soda

To learn more, visit www.Circlecitykombucha.com.

