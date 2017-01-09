Cocktails for calorie-counters

If you’re going to have a cocktail, it might as well be the healthier option! Bartender Eli Sanchez of Rook shows us two “easy-to-make-at-home” kombucha recipes, using natural sugar, fruit purée and alcohol with low sugar content.

*Health benifits of kombucha
Diabetes
Good for stomach
Immune system
Libido

1st recipe
1.5 oz Effem Apple Vodka
5 oz Circle City Komucha Blueberry Flavor

2nd recipe
1.5 Clement Blue
.50 Wray & Nephew
4 oz mango/pineapple purée
.50 lime juice
2oz soda

To learn more, visit www.Circlecitykombucha.com.

