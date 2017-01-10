Woody Harrelson on the live broadcast of his film “Lost in London LIVE”

He’s on a first-name basis with many of us and chances are, he’s one of your favorites! Woody…. AKA, Woody Harrelson, chats with Tracy about his latest LIVE project, “Lost in London LIVE,” a first-of-its-kind film event will screen live in U.S. movie theaters, giving audiences the unique opportunity to watch a film shot in real time.

Woody Harrelson is the writer, director and star, co-starring with Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson on January 19, 2017. This first-of-its-kind film event will screen live in U.S. movie theaters, giving audiences the unique opportunity to watch a film shot in real time. Loosely based on a crazy night full of real-life events, “Lost in London” follows Harrelson, playing himself, as he struggles to get home to his family. Run-ins with royalty, old friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep Harrelson from succeeding.

“I’ve always loved theatre and film and wanted to find the best way to merge the two. When I decided to shoot this in real time I realized it wasn’t quite like true theatre because the one piece missing was a live audience. By broadcasting the film live as its being shot, I hope to truly blend the excitement of live theater with the scale and scope of film,” said Harrelson.

This special cinema event, presented by Fathom Events, will be broadcast live in movie theaters nationwide for one night on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 6:00 p.m. PST. Following the feature presentation, Harrelson will participate in a live Q&A.

More info here: http://press.fathomevents.com/press-release/featured/woody-harrelson-debut-live-feature-film-lost-london-co-starring-owen-wilson-a.

