How well do you know YOUR Espresso? Today on Indy Style, Christine and Cara from Hubbard and Cravens chat with us about the importance of Espresso qualities, controls, and the basics of creating Espresso drinks! Not only that, but we learn all about the Carmel Caffeine Trail!

About the Carmel Caffeine Trail:

Carmel Caffeine Trail is a trail that highlights the art of caffeine in Carmel – from quaint coffee and tea shops to diners that simply take their coffee beans seriously.

To get on the trail, shops must have a barista on staff or comparable espresso making machinery to offer expertly made espressos, lattes, etc. Tea shops can also be on the list if they offer loose leaf teas by the cup.

The Carmel Caffeine Trail launched one year ago with a “cupping” in downtown Carmel. The trail has been featured in several magazines and websites that cater to coffee snobs and tourists.

Carmel has long celebrated many different styles of art, from music to plays, high fashion to interior decorating. With the Caffeine Trail, we are adding the art of making an excellent espresso, latte, cup of tea or simply great coffee.

To learn more, visit:

Carmel Caffeine Trail – www.carmelcaffeinetrail.com

Hubbard and Cravens – www.hubbardandcravens.com

