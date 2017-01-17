Dress for Success with Bash Boutique

Simple. Sincere. Sweet. That’s perhaps the mission AND motto of Bash Boutique in Wabash and Westfield. For the second year, the boutique is hosting a special event for Dress For Success Indianapolis, drawing greater attention to the organization’s support of women.

Amber Noone, owner of Bash Boutique in Wabash and Westfield, will extend the hours of her boutique January 19th, 6-8pm, to receive donations for this organization. A percentage of sales that night will be given along with donations of clothing, shoes, purses and jewelry from the customer base of the Bash Boutique.

To learn more, visit www.bashboutique.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...