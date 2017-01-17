Puppy stolen from parked car in Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Surveillance video captured a man stealing a puppy from a parked car in Lawrence on Friday.

Now police are hoping someone knows the whereabouts of the suspect.

The owner’s stepfather took the three month old toy poodle on a quick run to the store.

He left the puppy in the car and that’s the last time they saw Coco.

Daisy Brito misses her puppy, Coco.

“My mom gave him to me two weeks before Christmas,” she said, “She knew I always wanted a puppy and he was my Christmas present.”

Even though he’s only been a part of their family for a short time, they miss him.

“We quickly got attached to him, I mean we’re sad, I am an only child so that’s like another child to my mom and she’s been really sad,” she said.

Last Friday, Coco’s dognapping was caught on camera in the parking lot of a Lawrence grocery store.

“It was just supposed to be like a three minute store run,” she said.

Her stepfather took Coco along in the car.

“He left the car running and he left the puppy in there because it was cold,” she said, “He saw that the parking lot was empty so he thought it’d be fine to just leave him there for a few minutes.”

It only took a few minutes for a man to open the unlocked passenger door and snatch the four pound toy poodle.

Brito’s brother shared surveillance video on social media and a suspect has already been identified.

“He shared it and I know it got close to 900 shares and it has around 65,000 views, so lots of people quickly recognized him,” she said.

If you see the man or know where he is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Call that number as well, if you somehow find Coco.

“We’re just hoping for a safe return,” Brito said.

And this is also a painful reminder of what can happen if you leave your car running unattended.

Thefts of those vehicles are very common this time of year.

Police say be sure to lock your car and hide valuables.

