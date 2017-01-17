Questions remain after deadly pursuit in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Anderson Police Department released a six paragraph statement after a deadly police pursuit.

On January 14, a suspected armed robber had just robbed a Pizza Hut on the 2600 block of Nichol Avenue. Police arrived and spotted the suspect. Shortly after a chase followed. The armed man eventually crashed into a family of four heading down Raible Avenue near Briar Road. The crash killed a father and son in the family vehicle. Daniel Oberhart, 53, died on the scene. Riley Oberhart, 24, died Sunday morning at an Indianapolis hospital.

In a statement, APD made no mention on how high speeds reached during the chase, or if the chase met APD’s pursuit policy.

“I don’t know, they should catch the guy, I guess back off, eventually, they will run out of gas,” said Tyler Lowers, a resident of Anderson.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings called the deadly crash awful, and he offered his sympathy. Cummings also talked about the role of the police department and the pursuit policy. According to Cummings, the pursuing officer must contact a supervisor and give updates on road conditions, the speed rate of the chase and in the end the supervisor terminates the chase.

Cummings supports APD’s decision to pursue the suspect in this case.

“I think the police were doing what they were suppose to do,” said Cummings. ” It is not a speeding violation, a man committed three armed robberies full of patrons and creates a violent act.”

APD has released no timetable on when they will release additional details in the deadly crash.

