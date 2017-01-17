Try This: Healthy Winter Salad

She’s a foodie! Gourmet Gab’s Gabriela Rodiles has been blogging for almost seven years now and because of her work, she contributes videos to Food Network Snapchat Discover and focuses on simple, healthy recipes.

Today on Indy Style, Gabriela shows us how to make an Orange and Dried Cherry Cous Cous Salad.

Here’s the recipe:

Orange and Dried Cherry Cous Cous Salad

Ingredients

• For salad

• 1 cup Israeli Cous Cous, cook according to package directions

• 1/2 cup Graceland Fruits dried cherries, chopped

• 1 cup navel or Cara Cara oranges (approximately 2 large or 4 small) skinned and diced

• 1 cup diced Persian cucumbers

• 4 ounces goat cheese

• 1/4 cup minced chive

• 1/4 cup slivered almonds

• For vinaigrette

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/2 an orange, juiced

• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon agave

• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

• Cook Cous Cous according to package directions.

• In a bowl combine Cous Cous, chopped cherries, diced oranges, diced cucumbers and chives, leaving some behind for garnish.

• In a mason jar combine all ingredients for dressing. Shake to incorporate. Pour dressing over salad.

• Toss salad and top with crumbled goat cheese, slivered almonds and remaining chives.

Check out Gabriela at www.thegourmetgab.com or on Instagram @Gourmet_Gab.

