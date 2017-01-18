Central Ave. bridge closes for 2 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers coming downtown from north of the city should prepare themselves for traffic headaches for the next few years.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works shut down the Central Avenue bridge because of erosion.

Thousands of drivers use the bridge every day to get downtown, but DPW says the entire structure of the bridge failed and they say they had no choice but to close it down.

The bridge was scheduled to close in May, but after a recent inspection they noticed it had deteriorated so much, they had to shut it down now.

That closure came on Friday, but it wasn’t until Tuesday’s commute that drivers felt the brunt of the closure.

The major issue with the closure is that the first place for drivers to turn left is now at Delaware Street.

Officials with DPW say crews are working now to alleviate any traffic troubles.

“Under normal circumstances we have plenty of opportunity to plan detours and closures,” said Betsy Whitmore, the spokesperson for DPW. “An emergency closure had to be done and now we are working to manage traffic as best we can.

The bridge has to be replaced, and it won’t reopen until it does. DPW says the project is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

