Hair Trends for 2017 with Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Salon

A high ponytail? Straight overlong hair? A peach makeup pallet? These are just a few of the new hair and makeup trends you might see in 2017! Tanya Foster and Ashley Springer, from Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Salon, explain!

Trends for 2017:

• High ponytail (pre-done model)

• Straight overly long hair (pre-done model)

• Straight Curls (demonstration on model)

• Make-up (peach pallet for different skin tones)

Concert:

KKBB is hosting a 10th anniversary holiday afterparty featuring Swordbeach with Jared Watson of the Dirty Heads at Old National Centre on January 21, 9 p.m. – 12 p.m. Presented by WZPL, Know-Madik will join Jared, along with DJ Indiana Jones, Gabby Love and Melody Hunter.

Tickets are $22.50 at any KKBB salon location, $27.50 at Old National Centre Box Office and $32.50 at Ticketmaster. A portion of the proceeds will go to Susan G. Komen of Central Indiana. For more information visit: www.facebook.com/events/1151572921627958/ or www.kkbbsalon.com.

