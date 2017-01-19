Old National Bank presents 100 Men Who Cook

100 men… cooking just for you! They may be amateurs, but when it’s for such a good cause, you HAVE to sign up! Today on Indy Style, we learn all about Old National Bank’s “100 Men Who Cook event to benefit the Center for Leadership Development,” which brings 100 chefs who are really “non” chefs, together to raise money for a great organization. By non-chefs, that means these people are local CEOs, business leaders, local celebrities, and members of our community who will be chefs for the night at the event.

They will each prepare and serve a sample of their food to more than 600 people who plan to attend. Guests will then tip their favorite chefs to raise money for this year’s beneficiary. This year’s beneficiary is Center for Leadership Development.

Old National Bank has been doing 100 Men Who Cook events in other markets since 2009, raising more than $4 million for more than 30 community organizations. This is the plan to make this successful enough to keep repeating in Indianapolis. The mission of the Center for Leadership Development is to foster the advancement of minority youth in Central Indiana as future professional, business and community leaders by providing experiences that encourage personal development and educational attainment.

Date: Saturday, February, 18, 2017

Location: Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Time: Doors open to the public at 6:00 p.m.

Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip

3 cups diced cooked rotisserie chicken

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup hot pepper sauce (such as Frank’s RedHot(R))

1/2 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese

1/2 cup blue cheese dressing

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/2 teaspoon seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay(R))

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

2 tablespoons shredded pepper Jack cheese

1 pinch cayenne pepper, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Combine chicken, cream cheese, hot pepper sauce, 1/2 cup pepper Jack cheese, blue cheese dressing, crumbled blue cheese, seafood seasoning, and cayenne pepper in a large bowl. Transfer chicken mixture to a 9-inch round baking dish and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons pepper Jack cheese. Bake until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with cayenne pepper.

Peach Cobbler

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup shortening

1 egg

1/4 cup cold water

3 pounds fresh peaches – peeled, pitted, and sliced

1/4 cup lemon juice

3/4 cup orange juice

1/2 cup butter

2 cups white sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Directions

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, and salt. Work in the shortening with a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and cold water. Sprinkle over flour mixture, and work with hands to form dough into a ball. Chill 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Roll out half of dough to 1/8 inch thickness. Place in a 9×13 inch baking dish, covering bottom and halfway up sides. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. In a large saucepan, mix the peaches, lemon juice, and orange juice. Add 1/2 cup butter, and cook over medium-low heat until butter is melted. In a mixing bowl, stir together 2 cups sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cornstarch; mix into peach mixture. Remove from heat, and pour into baked crust. Roll remaining dough to a thickness of 1/4 inch. Cut into half-inch-wide strips. Weave strips into a lattice over peaches. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar, and drizzle with 1 tablespoon melted butter. Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until top crust is golden brown.

Ceviche

1 pound bay scallops

8 limes, juiced

2 tomatoes, diced

5 green onions, minced

2 stalks celery, sliced

1/2 green bell pepper, minced

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1/8 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Rinse scallops and place in a medium sized bowl. Pour lime juice over the scallops. The scallops should be completely immersed in the lime juice. Chill the lime juice and scallops all day or overnight until scallops are opaque (you cannot see through them). Empty 1/2 of the lime juice from the bowl. Add tomatoes, green onions, celery, green bell pepper, parsley, black pepper, olive oil, and cilantro to the scallop mixture. Stir gently. Serve this dish in fancy glasses with a slice of lime hanging over the rim for effect.

To learn more, visit www.oldnational.com or for purchase tickets or a table visit: www.100MenWhoCookIndy.com. You can also learn more about CLD visit at www.CLDInc.org.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY OLD NATIONAL BANK

