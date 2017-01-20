Kevin O’Connor, host of “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House,” gives us a preview of this year’s Indianapolis Home Show

Next stop at The Indianapolis Home Show? Chatting with the Host of “This Old House,” Kevin O’Connor!

Kevin O’Connor is the host of the award winning PBS series and has been on the show since 2003. Kevin serves on the editorial board of This Old House Magazine and he has also hosted shows for the DIY network and The History Channel’s H2. In September 2011 Kevin published his first book, The Best Homes of This Old House.

To learn more, visit www.indianapolishomeshow.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW

