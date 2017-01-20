Thief steals full U-Haul truck from family on cross country move

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are trying to track down a U-Haul truck stolen from a family moving across the country. The family said the truck is full of almost everything they own which, according to a police report, adds up to more than $40,000 in personal property.

The Jackson family said someone stole the truck from the TownPlace Suites near 71st Street and Georgetown Road while they slept at the hotel Thursday morning. The family is moving from Pennsylvania to Colorado.

They family, still on the road to the Rockies, spoke with 24-Hour News 8 via FaceTime Friday.

“I can’t let a hiccup in life stop me,” Justin Jackson said. “You take everything in a house and put it in a U-Haul, minus some clothes and suitcases, and it was on there.”

After a long day on the road, the Jacksons checked into the TownePlace Suits Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, they found a pile of broken glass where they had parked. Someone broke the window, somehow started the car, and took off.

The family said they still have the keys and they have no clue how the thief started the car.

“Our son’s pictures from the time he was born until now—he’s a little over a year and a half—all of those are on the truck,” Jackson said.

Jackson is moving to Steamboat Springs with high hopes and a new job. His family loaded the truck with coaches, clothes, bikes, a bed, a TV and various other items.

“To whoever did it,” Jackson said, “If you’re planning on selling the stuff for money, make that money go somewhere good.”

Detectives are looking for an orange and white U-Haul truck with a large pink and white mural of the state of Florida on the side.

“It really comes down to what my wife said. I’ve got her and I’ve got my son,” Jackson said. “We’ve got the dog. What else do I need? I don’t need stuff.”

Jackson said he’s still trying to figure out what will or won’t be covered by insurance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...