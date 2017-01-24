Beer Can Appreciation Day with Sun King

For some, it’s “Beer Can Appreciation Day.” For others, it’s everyday! Billy Ray, In-House Artist at Sun King Brewery, shares everything you need to know about Sun King Brewery, the celebratory day and the artwork behind it all!

About:

• When Sun King Brewery opened in 2009, there were less than 50 craft breweries in the United States that were canning. In 2016, that number grew to over 500 canning craft breweries.

• Americans are twice as likely to recycle aluminum cans than they are glass.

• Cans are infinitely recyclable. They are made with 75% post-consumer materials.

• Inside of less than a month, a smelted down aluminum can will be turned into another can, or something else.

• The aluminum can is impervious to oxygen and light – the two elements that are most detrimental to maintaining a beer’s quality.

• The can is like a little keg – which is the best vessel for maintaining a beer’s quality.

Save the Date for the CANvitational 2017: A canned craft beer festival hosted by Sun King Brewery benefiting various local charities. Pan Am Plaza and Georgia Street. – www.canvitational.com

Sun King Brewing Company is an Indianapolis-based craft brewery with a focus on continually creating traditional seasonal and unique specialty beer. Sun King rolled our first keg of beer out of the door in July 2009 and since that time has grown into one of Indiana’s largest and most award-winning breweries, with multiple medals at the Great American Beer Festival® and the World Beer Cup®.

Sun King remains dedicated to Fresh • Local • Beer through exclusively Indiana based distribution and continued growth, with a commitment to community development throughout the state.

Sun King beer can be enjoyed at over 1,000 fine bars/restaurants and liquor stores throughout Indiana, at our downtown brewery at 135 N. College Ave. Indianapolis, or at our Small Batch Brewery and Tasting Room at 7848 E. 96th Street in Fishers, Indiana.

www.sunkingbrewing.com

Facebook – www.facebook.com/sunkingbrewing

Twitter – @SunKingBrewing

Instagram – @SunKingBrewing

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...