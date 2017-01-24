Nominate a woman in your life to live adventurously

She calls it one of the most “freeing” experiences of her life. Meet the 2016 Women’s Adventure Contest Winner, Ali Lemberg, and learn why the adventure was a little more “rustic” than she expected!

About DNK Presents and the 2nd Annual Women’s Adventure Contest:

You can nominate now until Feb. 27th, last year the winners received not only a 4-day guided adventure in Indiana, but over $1,000 in FREE gifts from over 20 sponsors most of which were local to Indiana.

To learn more, visit http://dnkpresents.com/nominate-a-woman/

Live Adventurously film page: http://www.liveadventurouslyfilm.com/

