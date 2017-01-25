Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died, her publicist confirmed to the Associated Press.

The news of her illness was first reported Wednesday by TMZ.

They also said that she had been on a respirator for a week.

Moore, 80, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the 1970s. NBC News reported she underwent brain surgery in 2011 to remove a meningioma, a type of benign tumor.

Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her role as Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show and for playing Mary Richards on the Mary Tyler Moore Show.

