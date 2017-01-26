“Rumors” opens at Civic Theatre next week

A real-life husband and wife play “husband and wife” in “Rumors!” On today’s Indy Style, we get to meet them and play a fun game of “telephone,” too!

RUMORS

Written by Neil Simon, Directed by Charles Goad

February 3- 18, 2017 at Civic Theatre

Carmel (Part of the Center for the Performing Arts)

Across the Green from the Palladium

Synopsis: At a large, tastefully appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken and wife Chris must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity. NEIL SIMON’S RUMORS contains mature language.

Showtimes

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday @ 7pm

Sunday @ 2pm

Final Saturday @ 5pm

To learn more, visit www.civictheatre.org/rumors.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BOOTH TARKINGTON CIVIC THEATRE

