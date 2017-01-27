Fishers forms committee to look at ‘Airbnb’ use

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Another Hamilton County community is taking a hard look at short-term vacation rentals.

Right now, the growing trend to bypass hotels, and use homes, is a hot topic in the area.

“I think just to have too much of a change, and people moving,” Fishers resident Bill Compton. “It’s just too easy to move in and out. I’d rather have permanent residents.”

“I don’t think the hotels are significantly endangered by some people in their homes letting in some people for what, five bucks, ten bucks a night,” Fishers resident, Nathan Rollins said.

Websites, and apps, including Airbnb, let homeowners make money by renting unused rooms. Carmel sent users a letter saying they had 10 days to remove their homes from those sites or face a warning or ticket.

The city said it’s a zoning issue, and if people want to rent out their homes, they must have the right paperwork, and safety upgrades.

This prompted Fishers to look at its own users. A subcommittee was formed this week, with two city council members, to discuss the issue.

Deputy Mayor Leah McGrath sent 24-Hour News 8 a statement regarding the city’s committee.

There is a difference in impact between sub-leasing one’s home to a single renter for a period of time versus leasing for short-term use to visitors who may change week to week. How and whether to allow for weekly rentals is a question each community needs to evaluate and requires a broader discussion around impact to neighbors, public safety and location.”

“I’m for the ban,” Compton said. “I don’t like people just moving in and out in the neighborhood.”

“I don’t like the precedent of the local government saying you can’t allow certain people into your home,” Rollins said.

Even if Fishers does put a ban in place, it may not be able to stop people from being able to rent out their homes for long. At the Indiana Statehouse, lawmakers are moving forward a bill, which would block cities from imposing a ban.

The bill was approved by a house committee this week. If signed into law, homeowners could rent rooms for half a year.

24-Hour News 8 asked House Speaker Brian Bosma about the proposal. He said he hasn’t looked at it yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not on his mind.

“Mayor Brainard called me about another matter [Wednesday], and he comes up on my cell phone, and I answered, ‘Airbnb headquarters, can I help you,” House Speaker Bosma said. “And there was a long period of silence, and I said, ‘Jim, it’s just me.”

Fishers hasn’t set a date for the committee’s first meeting, but neighbors are torn whether the decision should come from local government, or the state.

“I think it would be a good place of power for the state to do that,” Rollins said. I don’t think the state has anything in it,” Compton said. “They should stay out of it.”

An Airbnb spokesperson told 24-Hour News 8 hundreds of thousands of dollars was pumped into the Carmel community last year because of its service. The company is trying to work with Carmel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...