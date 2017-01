KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A small plane made an emergency landing in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the flight started in Brownsburg but made an emergency landing on southbound U.S. 31 due to technical difficulties.

There are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

