To Give or To Get: Valentine’s Day Ideas

We’re counting down the days. The most special day to show your love is almost here! Take a look at these fun gift ideas that are perfect for Valentine’s Day:

KIND NOTES

Valentine’s Day if the perfect opportunity to tell your loved ones just how much you admire & adore them. KindNotes is a fresh and unique way to communicate how you feel about your significant other. Choosing from ready-made collections, or customizing your own personal messages, give them a gift that lasts for more than just one day!

Packaged beautifully within a decorative linen envelope, KindNotes handcrafted glass jars are filled with 31 touching messages that allow your partner to open a daily love letter for an entire month. KindNotes is an easy way to help brighten your significant other’s day. Personalize each note with special words or choose from a convenient option of ready-made messages or simply customize your own.

KindNotes are also ideal for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and more, but remember you don’t need a special occasion to show someone your love and appreciation!

Features of Kind Notes:

• 31 messages and linen envelopes included in completed sets.

• Choose from library of pre-printed messages.

• Option to personalize notes or create customized designs.

• Great for graduation, birthdays, anniversaries, get well gifts, client appreciation, romantic gifts or just because.

• To be opened each day or anytime

• The possibilities to bring those smiles are endless.

For samples, or additional information, please visit www.kindnotes.com.

R.M. Palmer Company Is Making Valentine’s Day Fun with New Confections

Valentine’s 2017, Reading, PA – R.M. Palmer Company announces the launch of delicious new Valentine’s candy that will bring smiles and add fun to the holiday. A sampling of R.M. Palmer’s NEW Valentine’s Day treats includes:

“You’re Jawsome” Shark: Enjoy a big shark bite with R.M. Palmer’s New 5 oz.”You’re Jawsome” Shark. Milk chocolate with Crisp Rice in the shape of an adorable, smiling shark, this tasty Valentine treat is the perfect way to tell that special someone “I’m hooked”. Its package looks like the shark is swimming with its chocolate fin protruding above. (SRP – $3.00)

Smoochies Cards: Offering humorous animal images, each with delicious chocolate flavored lips in bright red foil, New 1 oz. Smoochies include a dog, frog or giraffe character, and funny Valentine’s Day sayings. (SRP – $1.00)

Snap & Share Heart: R.M. Palmer’s New 2.5 oz. Snap & Share Heart is a delicious Double Crisp® treat that breaks apart into great sharable pieces. (SRP – $1.00)

Love Xpressions: New Love Xpressions are milk chocolate flavored balls with smooth, creamy centers. They are wrapped in yellow foils, each with a fun emoticon face that lets consumers share how they feel without needing to text. They are available in a 3.3 oz. mesh bag (SRP $1.00) or 15 oz laydown bag (SRP $3.00).

ABOUT R.M. PALMER COMPANY

R.M. Palmer Company has been crafting fun, seasonal chocolate novelties since 1948. Today, the R.M. Palmer Company is the 25th largest confectioner in North America and the 82nd largest confectioner in the world. (candyindustry.com). From its headquarters in West Reading, PA, Palmer’s 850 dedicated employees design, produce, package and ship more than 500 unique items to retail locations throughout North America – making Palmer one of America’s largest and most innovative confectioners.

For more information about R.M. Palmer Company, visit www.rmpalmer.com.

STOMP ROCKET

Help foster family fitness with the Stomp Rocket® Ultra LED, the original kid-powered rocket for active, outdoor fun. Thanks to each rocket’s built-in LED light, the fun can continue long after dusk settles. And with a toy so fun, kids won’t even notice they’re exercising- making for rosy cheeks, laughter, and plenty of energy burned this holiday season.

See why kids everywhere are falling in love with the Stomp Rocket® Ultra LED:

– 100% Kid-Powered: Kids run, jump and stomp on the launch pad to send these rockets soaring up to 150 feet in the air- that’s over 10 stories!

– Bright LEDs: No need to head inside after night falls: the Ultra LED lights shine bright in both day and nighttime launches.

– Portable Fun: Unpack the 4-Rocket set on holiday vacations, at parties, and camping trips for hours of fun on-the-go: the perfect family activity for New Year’s Day!

– Instant Entertainment: Stomp Rockets are ready to launch in seconds, with quick assembly and no batteries required.

All ages 6+ can enjoy: Adults love Stomp Rocket, too!

Science inspired and kid powered, Stomp Rocket® is fun for the whole family. They’ve garnered many awards from top industry experts, including Creative Child Magazine, Dr. Toy, iParenting Media, and Toy Directory Monthly.

About Stomp Rocket®

Run, jump and STOMP! For over 25 years, Stomp Rocket® has been entertaining kids and their families, and stimulating active, outdoor play. The Original Stomp Rocket® is 100% kid-powered, and the product line includes rockets that soar up to 400 feet in the air, as well as toys that are appropriate for kids as young as age 3. Stomp Rocket® has sold over 5 million toys and won numerous awards from industry experts, such as Creative Child Magazine, Dr. Toy, iParenting Media and Toy Directory Monthly. Stomp Rocket® is made by D&L Company of Minden, Nevada, www.StompRocket.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...