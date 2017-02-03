Chris from The Film Yap reviews this weekend’s movie releases

A few movies, a SAG Awards recap and an Oscar Preview! That’s what The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd has in store for us today. Take a look!

• The Space Between Us

Asa Butterfield plays the first human born on Mars who travels to Earth for the first time, where he discovers new wonders and young love in this sci-fi romance/drama.”

• The Comedian

Robert De Niro plays a has-been insult comic attempting to reinvent himself late in life, and finds unexpected love.”

• Rings

This spiritual successor to the “Ring” horror series has a young woman being threatened by an eerie curse that could end her life in seven days. Starring nobody you ever heard of.”

• Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – Stream It

Tom Cruise is back as the ex-military investigator who wanders the land like Caine from Kung Fu, dealing out justice in a fun flick that never forgets its popcorn. Stream It.”

