Greenwood police searching for Indiana Credit Union robbery suspect

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – The Greenwood Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a bank robbery.

The department said the bank robbery happened on Jan. 26 around 3:45 p.m. at the Indiana Credit Union located at 996 South State Road 135.

Police said a white male entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. He did not speak or display any weapons. The teller then handed the man an undetermined amount of money. The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket, orange hat and gloves.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477.