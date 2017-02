You may know him from the hit TV show, “The Doctors,” and now Dr. Travis Stork is explaining the truth about artificial sugar hiding in our food. He also gives us a preview of what’s in store for this season of “The Doctors” and runs down the list of health topics that might readily affect YOU.

“The Doctors”

Weekdays at 2 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23

To learn more, visit www.thedoctorstv.com.

