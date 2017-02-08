Cool sides to go with Joella’s Hot Chicken

Just “wing” it?! Nah, not when it comes to the sides at Joella’s Hot Chicken. These are well-thought-out and prepared with YOU in mind!

• Nashville Hot chicken is a “hot” trend, and a new restaurant just opened 2 weeks ago on the north side to satisfy your craving here in Indy.

• Joella’s Hot Chicken held their grand opening on Thursday, January 26th

• Joella’s is a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant known for Nashville hot chicken and southern-style side dishes.

• Their hot chicken is made from 100% all natural, antibiotic and hormone-free chicken.

• They brine the chicken in the store for 24 hours.

• There are 6 spice levels. The most popular is Ella’s Fave and the hottest is Fire-in-da-Hole.

• Everything is made-from-scratch…including the southern side dishes. Some of the favorites are creamy macs and cheese, kale crunch salad and sweet vinegar slaw.

• They also have Banana Puddin’ and Nutella Poppers for dessert

• Serve Boylan craft soda and also have a selection of local craft beer.

• The Joella’s brand was born while serving hot chicken as a special menu item at Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Louisville. The restaurant quickly sold out of the hot chicken on a regular basis, and so the owner decided to start an entirely new restaurant brand off that one special menu item.

• The restaurant is located up on 96th Street between Keystone Ave and Allisonville Rd in the former 96th Street Steakburger location.

• They had people who camped out for 20 hours during the grand opening because they gave away free hot chicken for a year to the first 100 people in line on opening day.

• They’ve won numerous awards including Best Chicken in the Bluegrass State and Best New Restaurant in Lexington.

• Joella’s Offers Catering

• Plan to open more locations around Indiana in the future

Broccoli Slaw

• 3 cups Mayonnaise

• ¾ cup sugar

• ½ Cup diced red onion

• 1 cup currants

• ¼ cup apple cider vinegar

• 1 cup roasted almonds

• 1 bag Broccoli Slaw (3LB) – add after slurry is made

In a stainless steel mixing bowl mix together the first six ingredients in order as listed above, leaving out the broccoli slaw to create a slurry. Once the slurry is prepared, add the broccoli slaw and mix together by hand to ensure all slaw has been coated. You CANNOT make more than a one batch at a time and batches should be made separate. Store in a stainless pan.

Label and date. Shelf life: 3 days

Pimento Cheese Spread

• 2 lbs. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

• ½ Cup Lemon juice

• 2 Cups Peppadews, chopped ( ½ x ½ ) see cutting procedures

• 1 Cup Diced Pimento’s

• 1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt

• 1 Tbsp. Black Pepper

• 1 1/4 Cups Mayonnaise

• 1 TBL Joella’s Hootenanny Sauce (or hot sauce)

Combine all ingredients into a stainless mixing bowl. Add small portions at a time to the food processor and mix for 30 seconds. Store in a sealed container.

Label and date. Shelf life: 5 days / Yields 2.5 pounds

www.joellashotchicken.com

Twitter: @Joellaschicken

Instagram: @JoellasHotChicken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Joellas96thSt/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...