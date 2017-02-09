Valentine’s Gift Ideas from LUSH

Oh, so LUSH! Give the gift of good smells and relaxation this Valentine’s Day with a little something from LUSH! Ashley Staten shows us more:

1. LUSH products are all made using fresh ingredients, including fruits and vegetables. Not only do we use fresh ingredients but all of our products in store are fresh as well – everything is made to order so it will be fresh and effective for the customer

2. All of LUSH’s products are handmade – with 250 stores in North America our bath bombs are still hand-pressed, strawberries and bananas are hand cut and massage bars are hand-poured.

3. LUSH has the strongest stance against animal testing in the cosmetics industry. 100% of our products are vegetarian and approximately 80% of our products are vegan

4. Over half of our products are in solid form – this reduces the need for preservatives as well as the need for wasteful packaging. LUSH has pioneered solid products including solid shampoo bars, conditioners, body butters, bubble bars, and massage bars, bath melts, and toner tabs

