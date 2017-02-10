Film Yap: What’s worth seeing in theaters this weekend, plus Oscar picks

So much to get to today! Here’s The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd with the complete rundown of everything movies and awards:

• John Wick: Chapter 2

• The Lego Batman Movie

• Julieta

• Fifty Shades Darker

• Oscar-nominated Live Action Shorts

• Just one clip: Mindenki

• Oscar-nominated Animated Shorts

• Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Oscar picks

Animated Feature



• Will win: Kubo and the Two Strings

• Should win: Kubo and the Two Strings

Documentary Feature



• Will win: O.J.: Made in America

• Should win: Fire at Sea

Foreign Language Film



• Will win: The Salesman

• Should win: Land of Mine

Best Song



• Will win: City of Stars, La La Land

• Should win: How Far I’ll Go, Moana

