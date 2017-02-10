Film Yap: What’s worth seeing in theaters this weekend, plus Oscar picks

So much to get to today! Here’s The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd with the complete rundown of everything movies and awards:
• John Wick: Chapter 2
• The Lego Batman Movie
• Julieta
• Fifty Shades Darker
• Oscar-nominated Live Action Shorts
• Just one clip: Mindenki
• Oscar-nominated Animated Shorts
• Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Oscar picks
Animated Feature
• Will win: Kubo and the Two Strings
• Should win: Kubo and the Two Strings
Documentary Feature
• Will win: O.J.: Made in America
• Should win: Fire at Sea
Foreign Language Film
• Will win: The Salesman
• Should win: Land of Mine
Best Song
• Will win: City of Stars, La La Land
• Should win: How Far I’ll Go, Moana
For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.