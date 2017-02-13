Indy Style’s Tracy Forner to officiate mass vow renewal at City Market

“I do….. again!” Join in on the love this Valentine’s Day as couples in Indianapolis renew the vows they made to their spouse some years ago! Joe Perin, Indianapolis City Market, explains:

• FREE and open to the public. Same-sex couples welcome.

• Event is on Valentine’s Day starting at 10:30 a.m. Ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. Guests are welcome to stay after the ceremony.

• Guests may enjoy cake, punch, picture station, and live music.

• Guests will be given coupons to participating City Market merchants.

• Enter to win contest featuring two (2) tickets to the Hi-Fi for the Chamber Music show on Feb. 24. Details available at the event.

• Check out the Sharing The Love event page on Indianapolis City Market’s Facebook page.

• Haven Paperie (monthly boutique stationery subscription), and Southern Sky Design floral arrangements will be on hand…

• Cake provided by Circle City Sweets

• We will have a love letter writing station set up at the event. This will be set up in the Market all day, even after the even wraps up. The paper for this station will be provided by Haven Paperie

Sharing the Love.

Tomorrow, Indianapolis City Market, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To learn more, visit:

www.indycm.com

Twitter/Instagram – @indycm | Facebook – www.Facebook.com/indycm

