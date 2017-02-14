To Give or To Get: Valentine’s Day Edition

This Valentine’s Day, include baby and tots in the fun and make it a family affair, without filling them full of sugar! Check out today’s products:

Chewbeads lets mom accessorize in style without having to worry about getting their jewelry tugged or chewed on by little ones. They’re made of 100% silicon and have fun heart and pink/red choices. www.chewbeads.com

Gunapod’s line of soft and luxurious sleep sacks allow baby to sleep peacefully. The heart pattern is perfect for Valentine’s Day! The patented WONDERZiP® 4-way, all-around zipper provides the easiest diaper change under any conditions, while also enabling you to regulate temperature and airflow to keep baby comfortable. www.gunapod.com

NOSH! Munchables are a tasty treat to keep baby included in the holiday fun without the sugary treats. They’re an all-natural, organic teething wafer that come in foodie flavors like Banana-Mango; Broccoli, Pear and Kale; Strawberry-Beet; and Pomegranate- Blueberry. www.luv2nosh.com

Looking for the perfect new baby or baby shower gift? Meet the brand new addition to the Kleynimals family—the adorable Stainless Steel Rattle. Your sweet baby will be shake, rattle and roll with their new favorite toy. Kleynimals are innovative stainless steel toys with cute little animal faces that your child will love. Kleynimals were founded by a mom looking for toxin-free, baby keys her bundle of joy could play with as an alternative to her real keys. Since conception, they’ve added silverware and the all new rattle, both in stainless steel. Environmentally friendly, non-toxic, dishwasher-safe, and made in the USA, Kleynimals make the perfect gift and they’re engravable, too!

Give a gift you can feel good about with Kleynimals. We hope you’ll consider including the new Kleynimals Stainless Silver Rattle in your upcoming editorial and baby shower/new baby gift guides. Kleynimals feel strongly that every set of toy keys, rattle or flatware sold should make a positive impact in our World, starting with the manufacturing process and proceeding all the way to a happy and satisfied customer. Kleynimals donates 1% of every purchase to Healthy Child, Healthy World and another 1% to World Wildlife Fund. They also enlist the help of The Providence House, a local non-profit organization that supports developmentally disabled adults in living self-directed lives, for the assembly and tagging of products.

https://kleynimals.com/

