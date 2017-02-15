West side apartment fire displaces family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family was displaced after their apartment caught fire Wednesday evening.

The fire occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of Heather Ridge Drive on the city’s west side.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the fire started in the kitchen as a result of unattended cooking. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment, which suffered severe smoke and fire damage.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 15 minutes. Damage is estimated at $15,000.

A mother and young child escaped without injury. The family is receiving help from Wayne Township Victims Assistance.

