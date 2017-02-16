The Cat in the Hat comes to Civic Theatre

It’s the perfect friend for a boring, rainy afternoon! From games and mischief to Thing One and Thing Two, The Cat in the Hat brings all sorts of trouble to this grey day— but will Sally and her brother be able to explain the mess to Mother? This Dr. Seuss classic leaps onto the stage with chaotic exuberance in this adaptation from the National Theatre in London.

It all comes to Civic Theatre Feb. 22 through March 2. Michael Lasley, Executive Artistic Director, Civic Theatre and Joel Flynn, Actor, “The Cat in the Hat,” tell us more!

THE CAT IN THE HAT

February 22-March 2, 2017

*Inclusive Performances: Thursday, February 23 @ 10am & Saturday, February 25 @ 2pm

Based on the book by Dr. Seuss

Play originally produced by the National Theatre of Great Britain

Adaptation by Katie Mitchell

For information about bringing your group, email christine@civictheatre.org or call (317) 853-6311.

With every 12 students, 1 teacher sees the show for free!

Prices:

Adults $15, Students $10 ($2.50 fee per ticket)

Groups:

Adults $10 ($2.50 fee per ticket), Students $7 ($1 fee per ticket)

Bring your group! Contact groups@civictheatre.org to book today!

*Inclusive Performances: Civic Theatre is proud to offer inclusive (sensory friendly) performances of THE CAT IN THE HAT. These adjusted performances ensure theatre access in a comfortable setting to all members of our community through accommodations for sensory sensitivities, mobility issues, and other special needs. Adaptations include keeping the house lights up, adjusting overwhelming sound effects, adjusting house rules to allow for talking and moving, additional seating options for those with mobility devices, and an American Sign Language interpreter upon request. Overall, these adjustments provide an open, welcoming, and safe environment for everyone to enjoy live theatre at Civic.

To learn more, visit www.civictheatre.org/cat-hat.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BOOTH TARKINGTON CIVIC THEATRE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...