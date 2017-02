INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near 38th Street and Butler Avenue.

IMPD was called out to the 3900 block of Butler Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the victim is currently “critical but stable.”

#BREAKING: #IMPD working a person shot in the 3900 blk. of Butler Ave. Person shot is critical but stable PIO Adams nrt for more info. — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 20, 2017

