Get a deal during Indy Wings Week

Made-from-Scratch wings………… plenty of sauces and more. Check out ClusterTrucks take on Wings Week!

TRADITIONAL BUFFALO WINGS

Out of the fryer and into the fire. Our 10-piece traditional bone-in chicken wings are tossed in a dry rub seasoning and smoked in-house before being fried and perfectly sauced with our spicy buffalo sauce. https://downtown-indy.clustertruck.com/trucks/wings/butter-buffalo

Popular with our wings is the Buffalo Mac and Cheese. https://downtown-indy.clustertruck.com/trucks/cluster-bake-mac-cheese/buffalo-chicken

The right to eat wings for half-off menu price during the week of Feb. 20-26, 2017. That’s right: It’s Indy Wings Week time, Hoosiers.

Restaurants all over Indy are offering delicious wings specials. There are wings from a duck and wings from a chicken, wings with a kick and wings with the bone-in, you’ll find wings way up north, downtown, and down south. To make sure you don’t miss any mouth-watering wings, lookout for a checklist of participating locations inside NUVO’s 2/15/17 issue.

Read wing descriptions, peep wing photos and more at indywingsweek.com, plus use the handy map to find wings close to you, your work or your friends. Half price wings are the perfect excuse for a night out. No coupon or special code needed: just show up, order wings and enjoy. Our advice? Try somewhere new; take advantage of the saving to pair it with a local Indiana beer; and tip like a pro.

NUVO cares about more than just delicious, delicious wings. We’ll donate 20 percent of all restaurant registration fees to food rescue nonprofit Second Helpings to assist in their mission to feed hungry Hoosiers. Want to contribute directly? Visit their site to learn about opportunities to donate or volunteer.

Find pictures of the Wings Week offerings on our Facebook page and event page, plus on Twitter and Instagram under the tag #IndyWingsWeek. Watch Indy Wings Week chefs in action on WISH TV’s Indy Style Feb. 21, 23, and 24.

For more information and the most up to date list of all participating locations, check out IndyWingsWeek.com.

Over 26 restaurants participating in Indy Wings Week.

Half-Off Menu Price wings all over Indianapolis Feb 20-26. No need to bring anything, just show up and eat wings!

Use #indywingsweek to share your wing eating adventures. NUVO will report our favorite each day. 20% of all restaurant registrations fees and sponsorships will go to Second Helpings. Go to IndyWingsWeek.com to see map of participating locations and passport to check off places as you go.

