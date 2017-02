He’s the real life boy in which the Oscar-nominated movie “Lion” is based on. Today on Indy Style, Saroo Brierly and his mother Sue talk with Tracy about how the film’s success has affected them and what it was like to see their real-life story on the bigscreen.

To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/LionMovie/.

SAROO’S BIO – http://saroobrierley.com

