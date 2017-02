INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The African American experience is as old and rich as America itself. But much of this history is only known to a few, or even overlooked entirely. Many of the pitched battles for equality are woven into the fabric of our small cities and towns but are not known to the rest of the country.

Watch WISH-TV’s special broadcast of Indiana’s Hidden History in the video above.

