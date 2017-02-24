The Film Yap: What should win and what will win on Oscar night

It’s Oscar week, which could mean a slow movie release week, but still a good one! Here’s more with The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd:

• A United Kingdom

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in the true story of a prince of Botswana who caused a global stir when he married a white woman in the 1940s.”

 

• The Red Turtle

A spare, wordless animated feature nominated for an Academy Award. A lonely man is trapped on an island by a huge crimson turtle, and finds his life changed.”

 

• Get Out

A curious entry from comedy man Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed this (apparently?) straightforward horror film about a black guy who finds his white girlfriend’s parents and community… troublesome.”

 

• Collide

Nicholas Hoult plays a backpacker who gets caught up in a cabal of drug smugglers, resulting in a high-speed chase on the German Autobahn. With Anthony Hopkins.”

 

• Rock Dog

This cheapo animated flick from China (with an American voice cast) gives us the tale of a mastiff pooch who dreams of becoming a musician after a radio falls from the sky.”

 

Oscar picks

Best Director
• Will win: Damien Chazelle
• Should win: Kenneth Lonergan

Best Actor
• Will win: Casey Affleck
• Should win: Casey Affleck

Best Actress
• Will win: Emma Stone
• Should win: Ruth Negga

Best Picture
• Will win: La La Land
• Should win: Hell or High Water

