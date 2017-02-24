The Film Yap: What should win and what will win on Oscar night

It’s Oscar week, which could mean a slow movie release week, but still a good one! Here’s more with The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd:
• A United Kingdom
David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in the true story of a prince of Botswana who caused a global stir when he married a white woman in the 1940s.”
• The Red Turtle
A spare, wordless animated feature nominated for an Academy Award. A lonely man is trapped on an island by a huge crimson turtle, and finds his life changed.”
• Get Out
A curious entry from comedy man Jordan Peele, who wrote and directed this (apparently?) straightforward horror film about a black guy who finds his white girlfriend’s parents and community… troublesome.”
• Collide
Nicholas Hoult plays a backpacker who gets caught up in a cabal of drug smugglers, resulting in a high-speed chase on the German Autobahn. With Anthony Hopkins.”
• Rock Dog
This cheapo animated flick from China (with an American voice cast) gives us the tale of a mastiff pooch who dreams of becoming a musician after a radio falls from the sky.”
Oscar picks
Best Director
• Will win: Damien Chazelle
• Should win: Kenneth Lonergan
Best Actor
• Will win: Casey Affleck
• Should win: Casey Affleck
Best Actress
• Will win: Emma Stone
• Should win: Ruth Negga
Best Picture
• Will win: La La Land
• Should win: Hell or High Water
