Mardi Gras with Comedian Jen Kober

It’s bound to be a fantastic night of Comedy, Music and debauchery! At 7:15 tonight, the hilarious Jen Kober takes the stage for some great laughs followed by Jay Jones & the Party Crashers! There will be beads, masks and drink specials all night (and into the morning if you so desire!)

Mardi Gras with Jen Kober

Tonight, February 28th at Morty’s Comedy Joint at 8 p.m.

Jen Kober is originally from Lake Charles, LA, and has recently bounded onto the national stage bringing crowds to their feet with her original blend of stand-up, story telling, and improvised rock-n-roll comedy. Her hard-hitting hour is phenomenally funny as Kober commands the stage and dares you not to laugh…

See Jen Now….

-spinning stories on NPR’s Snap Judgement

-as food court maven Brenda on The Middle

-as Joan on BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood starring Kevin Hart

-as Judge Selma on Franklin & Bash

-as Nurse Dena on The Mindy Project

-as Little Ed on Anger Management with Charlie Sheen

-knocking out Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm

-in the movie Paranoia with Liam Hemsworth & Richard Dreyfuss

-in the film Grudge Match with Robert Deniro

-in the riotous American Reunion as Ingrid

-on stage at a comedy venue near you!

To learn more, visit:

www.mortyscomedy.com

www.jenkober.com

