Where to start to get rid of closet clutter

She’s an Indy local with a love for decorating and now she’s helping us “clear out the clutter!” Designer Liz Henderson has been featured on HGTV House Hunters, HGTV Where Are They Now and DIY Network’s Renovation Realities, along with being a 2016 and 2017 Indianapolis Home Show guest designer and speaker. During today’s segment, she tells us how to:

• Spring clean – get rid of your closet clutter! Where to start…

• What to keep/what to go (First step is to clean out and minimize!)

• -Quality over quantity. Instead of buying 5 clearance clothing items that are so/so, invest in one piece that may be pricier but you LOVE it and it will last. (Example: JCrew vest)

• -Keep your basics (Example: Chambray/denim top)

• -Throw out the cheap jewelry and only keep your favorites. Accessorize basic tops with statement necklaces. (New JCrew outlet next to Nordstrom Rack has great options! Necklace shown was under $15 but still GREAT quality)



• -Display jewelry on trays in drawers. If you see the items every day and can locate them easily, you’re more likely to wear them.

• (Trays shown can be found online for under $3 a piece)

• Keep scarves in a basket – easy to dig through

• Linen totes are great for misc. items – especially in your bathroom/linen closet (Hair products, perfumes etc) Found at Home Goods for $6.99 each

• Keep your travel bags all together (Put smaller bags in one big duffel bag)

Instagram: @mrslizhendy

