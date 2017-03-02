How to hold a veggie swap in your neighborhood

One zucchini for two tomatoes? Yes, please! The swap is all part of the sixth annual Neighbor Power just two days from now. Desiree Brandon-Gouveia, Little Flower Neighborhood Association, and Anne-Marie Taylor, Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Centeer (INRC), explain how it works:

• Sixth annual Neighbor Power is March 4

• Interactive, resident-led workshops, neighborhood storytelling and recognition

• 2017 theme is Healthy Neighborhoods, Healthy City

• 20 workshops ranging from urban farming, food desert education, combating blight, crime prevention, walkability and pedestrian safety

• Three awards to neighborhood and community groups

• Led by INRC in partnership with City of Indianapolis

• Little Flower Neighborhood Assn. is leading workshop on urban farming

• Little Flower took a class on community building from INRC – direct result was Veggie Swap

• Goals – community connection, health and wellness, neighborhood awareness

• Neighbors gather, exchange produce and gardening tips

• Swaps took place monthly (June-September) in the parking lot of Little Flower Catholic Church

• Neighbors bartered produce, but everyone welcome even without produce

• Breakfast provided at swaps, a Master Gardener on hand to answer questions

• Swaps also featured free art activities and music, plant giveaways, yoga and other exercises

• 2017 Veggie Swap is monthly (June-August)

To learn more, visit:

www.neighborpowerindy.com

Call INRC to register – 317-920-0330

www.littleflowerindy.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...