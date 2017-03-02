How to hold a veggie swap in your neighborhood

One zucchini for two tomatoes? Yes, please! The swap is all part of the sixth annual Neighbor Power just two days from now. Desiree Brandon-Gouveia, Little Flower Neighborhood Association, and Anne-Marie Taylor, Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Centeer (INRC), explain how it works:
• Sixth annual Neighbor Power is March 4
• Interactive, resident-led workshops, neighborhood storytelling and recognition
• 2017 theme is Healthy Neighborhoods, Healthy City
• 20 workshops ranging from urban farming, food desert education, combating blight, crime prevention, walkability and pedestrian safety
• Three awards to neighborhood and community groups
• Led by INRC in partnership with City of Indianapolis
• Little Flower Neighborhood Assn. is leading workshop on urban farming
• Little Flower took a class on community building from INRC – direct result was Veggie Swap
• Goals – community connection, health and wellness, neighborhood awareness
• Neighbors gather, exchange produce and gardening tips
• Swaps took place monthly (June-September) in the parking lot of Little Flower Catholic Church
• Neighbors bartered produce, but everyone welcome even without produce
• Breakfast provided at swaps, a Master Gardener on hand to answer questions
• Swaps also featured free art activities and music, plant giveaways, yoga and other exercises
• 2017 Veggie Swap is monthly (June-August)
To learn more, visit:
www.neighborpowerindy.com
Call INRC to register – 317-920-0330
www.littleflowerindy.org