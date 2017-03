If thoughts of mud and dirt on your kids and in your car are keeping you from enjoying parks and playgrounds this spring, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com has some great news! Today on Indy Style, she shares where to find mud-free playgrounds, or playgrounds with alternative surfaces, that is.

Playgrounds like:

West Commons Playground and Founders Park in Carmel

Holland Park and Brooks School Park in Fishers

Tarkington Park in Indianapolis… and more!

For the complete list, visit Indywithkids.com.

