Listen up, spring breakers… especially if you’re taking a long road trip with little ones! Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares some quick travel snack ideas and food travel tips, too!
Spring Break Travel Snacks
Benefits:
– taking snacks saves SO MUCH TIME
– money saver
– healthy snacks: everyone is in a better mood when they’ve arrived at their destination
– enjoy the journey, not just the destination
Food Travel Tips:
– make individual containers: Grapes & Cheese or Triple Berry Containers
– make individual bags with snacks and waters
No Bake Granola Balls
1/2 cup chia seeds
1/2 cup almond butter
1/3 cup raw honey
1 cup whole oats
1/2 cup pumpkin seeds
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1. In a food processor, combine chia, almond butter and honey, process for 5 seconds.
2. Add oat, pepitas and cranberries, pulse just until thoroughly combined. Let chill in refrigerator for 1/2
hour.
3. Using a 1 inch scoop portion into balls, about 24. You can roll in your hands to get a perfect ball if
desired. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. Enjoy!
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Serving Size: 1 Granola Ball
Servings: about 24
Baked PB Oatmeal Bars
1 cup soft dates (this is about 14 – 16 dates)
1/2 cup natural peanut butter
1 egg
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk (from a carton)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/2 cup quick cooking oats
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
1. Preheat oven to 350º. Spray an 8×8 pan with nonstick cooking spray (or, line it with parchment paper).
2. In a food processor, add dates (make sure there are no pits that ended up in any). Process until dates
are chopped into small pieces. (this will take about 20 seconds). Add egg, coconut milk and salt, and
process again until creamy. Use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the food processor and make sure
everything gets incorporated. Add peanut butter and blend/process only for a second.
3. Pour mixture into a bowl (scraping down the sides of the food processor again, so you make sure you
get everything), and add quick oats and chocolate chips. Stir until everything is evenly mixed together.
4. Spread mixture into the pan, and spread it even with a spatula. Bake for 30 – 35 minutes. Remove and
let fully cool, then cut into 12 bars. Store in an airtight container.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Recipe makes: 12- 14 bars
Notes:
– use any nut milk you have available! Unsweetened almond milk or cashew milk would also work.
– it’s best to use a peanut butter that is natural, that does not have any added oils. It should only have
peanuts or peanuts and salt in the ingredients list.
Nutrition information:
Amount Per Serving: Calories 185, Total Fat 9.9 g, Saturated Fat 3.5 g,
Polyunsaturated Fat 0.3 g, Monounsaturated Fat 0.4 g, Cholesterol 15.5 mg,
Sodium 126.1 mg, Potassium 81.7 mg, Total Carbohydrate 21.3 g, Dietary Fiber 3.5g,
Sugars 10.9 g, Protein 5.2 g
Pure Coconut Granola
1/2 cup raw and local honey
1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
2 cups whole oats
1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
1/2 cup chopped raw cashews
to sprinkle on top:
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
1. Preheat oven to 275º.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk honey and melted coconut oil. Add in all other ingredients, stirring so
everything is completely coated.
3. Cover a flat baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour mixture out onto parchment paper and spread
into a thin layer. Sprinkle on sesame seeds if you’re using them.
4. Bake for 40 minutes. Remove and stir the mixture with a spatula. Let it cool completely – granola will
become crunchy and clump together as it cools. Store in an airtight container.
Notes:
– You don’t have to use parchment paper, but it accelerates clean up, which means you may enjoy
cooking more 😉
– If you notice your granola seems crumbly after baking, that is perfectly normal with this kind of granola.
It will clump together and get crunchier as it cools
– Ways to use: take it with you in snack-sized travel bags, eat it with a nut milk, sprinkle it over Greek
yogurt, over hot oatmeal to add an extra crunch, or – we even set it out at parties for people to snack on!
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Serving size: 1/3 cup
Calories 171, Total Fat 10.3 g, Saturated Fat 7.1 g,
Polyunsaturated Fat 0.4 g, Monounsaturated Fat 0.5 g,Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 2.3 mg, Potassium
0.0 mg,Total Carbohydrate 20.2g, Dietary Fiber 2.0 g, Sugars 10.1 g, Protein 2.5 g
To learn more, visit:
www.annessard.com
Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD
Twitter: @AnnessaRD
Instagram: @AnnessaRD
SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANNESSA CHUMBLEY, RD