Colts lineman Joe Reitz announces retirement from NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will not have offensive lineman Joe Reitz in 2017.

Reitz announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

“I’m privileged to have had the opportunity to coach Joe for five seasons here in Indianapolis,” said head coach Chuck Pagano. “He stood out as a selfless player who was respected by his teammates in addition to being a tremendous family man.”

Reitz, a guard and tackle with the Colts, started 44 of 73 games with the team.

Reitz began his career in 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens after being an undrafted free agent.

