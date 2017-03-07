Colts lineman Joe Reitz announces retirement from NFL

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Joe Reitz (76) lines up against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn. The Colts won the game 34-26. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will not have offensive lineman Joe Reitz in 2017.

Reitz announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

“I’m privileged to have had the opportunity to coach Joe for five seasons here in Indianapolis,” said head coach Chuck Pagano. “He stood out as a selfless player who was respected by his teammates in addition to being a tremendous family man.”

Reitz, a guard and tackle with the Colts, started 44 of 73 games with the team.

Reitz began his career in 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens after being an undrafted free agent.