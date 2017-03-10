Easter dresses, new shoes, fun toys and so much more! Spruce up your child’s wardrobe at this year’s Here We Grow Again Sale, but first, check out these “10 Commandments of Consignment Shopping” with Here We Grow Again’s Katie Awwad.

Here We Grow Again Spring Sale

March 15-18, Hendricks County Fairgrounds

THE 10 COMMANDMENTS OF CONSIGNMENT SHOPPING

#1 – Make a shopping list

(Use ours here as a start!) Prioritize essentials for each child, as well as second and third-round picks.

2 – Wear the right gear

If there was ever a time to break out the yoga pants and running shoes, preview sales are it! Easy movement and comfort is a must. #nojudginghere

#3 – Bring a smart phone

Use apps like Amazon, Ebay and your favorite recall/product safety source to check reviews, pricing and safety features for those big ticket items.

#4 – Choose your tote wisely

Take something easy to move that won’t block the aisles. Large, clean trash cans on wheels, laundry baskets with a rope or leash for pulling or even IKEA bags are common choices.

#5 – Hire a babysitter

We all love our kiddos, but make other arrangements for them when possible. You’ll save time, effort and money during a preview sale. Have your babysitter’s # on speed dial. It’s the best way to check on the kids or send quick shots of those “Will they/won’t they” items.

#6 – Set a realistic budget

Know the total amount you can spend. Keep your budget in mind for individual pieces. Are you willing to spend $10 on a dress, but only $4 on jeans? Put it in writing, then stick to it.

#7 – Bring cash

If the line gets slow, sales may open a cash-only line. You’ll save time in line and resist the temptation to overspend.

# 8 – Snacks can be a girl’s best friend

Stash a bottle of water and protein-rich snack in your purse. Having something healthy to nosh will boost your energy and keep you going.

#9 – Bring a buddy

From hold each other’s spots in line to giving a second opinion, shopping buddies can double the fun!

#10 – Kindness counts

No matter how overwhelmed you get, being friendly will make every shopping trip better.

To learn more, visit www.herewegrowagain.com/indywest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...