The Film Yap reviews what’s in theaters this weekend

Grab your popcorn and snuggle up! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd runs down the list of “what’s playing” or what’s now out on DVD.

Kong: Skull Island

The ‘nth iteration of the King Kong franchise is a weird, goofy but rather wonderful popcorn flick that gets back to the basics: huge ape vs. humans vs. other prehistoric monsters.”

The Ottoman Lieutenant

This World War I romance/drama feels like a Merchant-Ivory production with a soap opera angle. Spunky young woman travels to Turkey where she’s caught between two worlds – and two lovers!”

Kedi

This documentary looks at life in Istanbul through the eyes of stray cats. …hey, Variety called it “magical and remarkable!”

Moana

A big, ambitious and wondrously crafted animated film from Disney that blends music, amazing visuals and Polynesian mythology. Buy It.”

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...