Annessa’s Just One Thing: Weight Loss Secret

Hi, Im Annessa, RD with “just one thing” to impact your health this week. Would you like a weight-loss secret?

I’m going to give you a prescription for accelerating your weight loss and gaining energy by using 1 powerful food. I believe the best health strategy is focusing in on the positive – what you need to include, not what you need to remove.

So our “just one thing” to focus on this week: 2 cups of spinach added to lunch and dinner. Keep the strategy simple, and you’ll do it!

2 cups of spinach is 14 calories of packed nutrition! It gives you the vitamins, minerals & plant nutrients that you must have for weight loss & energy, but you may be missing them. 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber, a ton of vitamin A, vitamin C, Magnesium and vitamin B6. Best of all, we are finding that it helps reduce the hunger hormone called grelin. That’s amazing!

I know that might seem like a drag, but, if you were prescribed a pill to feel better, you take it, don’t you? And think of maybe how much money you’ve spent on other fads promising results? This solution is less expensive, tastier, better for you. You can get this superfood washed ready to go! All you have to do is this….use it!

On my Facebook page, I’m going to give you 5 tasty ways to get spinach in…and I think you’ll be surprised by some of them.

I’m here to support your health journey to energy & weight loss! You need it, your kids need it, the people around you deserve you feeling at your best.

And remember, your health isn’t lost or found in one food! Health is a series of impactful habits.

Take this habit on a spin this week. I’m cheering you on, I know you need your energy, and I cannot wait to hear how this works for you.

You can get more healthy recipes & free nutrition videos at AnnessaRD.com.

Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD

Twitter: @AnnessaRD

Instagram: @AnnessaRD

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANNESSA CHUMBLEY, RD

