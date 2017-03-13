Fans share their favorite Jack’s Donuts moments

Check out this week’s Jack’s Donuts fans:

Jaren Johnston, guitar player from The Cadillac Three, swung by Jack’s Donuts of West Market St in downtown Indy while in town a few weeks ago before playing at the Old National Centre and snapped this pic of his buddy Ben before he was about to devour a box of downtown Indy’s favorite donuts, Jack’s!

Kara’s Instagram post said it all: “so big…so good…so instagram worthy!” Jack’s Donuts’ loves Kara’s enthusiasm while eating her donut! Share your pics on Instagram & Twitter using #jacksdonuts or email them to eatdonuts@jacksdonuts.com.

We all have our own way to refuel after a workout, but Julianna might have the best way. Julianna gets her after-workout-pick-me-up at Jack’s Donuts in Avon! She shared numerous pics online, documenting her trip to the Avon location. Visit Jack’s Donuts of Avon at 8100 East US Highway 36, or find your closest store at jacksdonuts.com.

One more thing-

It’s that time of year for college basketball, but the bracket you want get involved with will be on jacksdonuts.com. Later this week, donut madness begins at www.jacksdonuts.com. Vote for your favorite donut on the website and get involved with the tastiest bracket in the city!

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JACK’S DONUTS

