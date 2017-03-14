Did you know? There are from 5.5 million to 7 million pets entering animal shelters every year. Pet super star trainer Andrea Arden reveals a new program to help pets in need across North America. Pet expert and author Andrea Arden tells us about a new program that’s helping pets in shelters.

About Andrea:

Andrea is Animal Planet’s Pet Expert. She can be seen on Dogs101, Cats101, Pets101, America’s Cutest Dog, America’s Cutest Cat, and Underdog to Wonderdog, and was the trainer for FX’s Emmy Award winning show, The Pet Department. Andrea can also be seen on Live with Kelly & Michael, The Today Show, 20/20, Dateline NBC, The View, CBS News, CNN, Fox, PBS, Fox News, and Lifetime.

Andrea is the author of Barron’s Dog Training Bible, Dog Friendly Dog Training, Train Your Dog the Lazy Way, and The Little Book of Dog Tricks. She has been the behavior columnist for Dog Fancy and The New York Dog magazines as well as a contributing writer for the AKC Gazette, Modern Dog and numerous other publications.

Andrea serves on the Board of Directors for The Animal Legal Defense Fund, which has been fighting to protect the lives and advance the interests of animals through the legal system for three decades, and on the Board of Directors for Pets for Patriots, which advocates for the permanent placement of adult dogs and cats with every available, able and willing military family in the U.S. Andrea blogs for and answers questions on Pets for Patriots’, Petiquette with Andrea Arden.

She has also served on the Board of Directors of the Association of Pet Dog Trainers (APDT) and Animal Haven Shelter in New York City, was part of the team that created the trainer certification program for the Certification Council for Pet Dog Trainers, is an evaluator for the AKC’s Canine Good Citizen (CGC) test, and has been an evaluator for the Delta Society’s Pet Partners therapy dog program.

Andrea founded Andrea Arden Dog Training in 1994, and has been named the best dog trainer in New York by New York, W, Time Out and Quest magazines and the Daily News.

For more information, visit: www.PetSmart.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETSMART

