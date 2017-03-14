Ohio National Guard member dies at training in Indiana

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says an Ohio National Guard officer who died at an Indiana military training base suffered a heart attack.

The Ohio Guard says 43-year-old Capt. Brian Stillman of Norton, Ohio, collapsed Friday afternoon while training at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, roughly 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting tells The (Columbus) Republic that witnesses and medics attempted to resuscitate Stillman but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ohio Guard officials said Tuesday that Stillman was at Camp Atterbury for routine training in preparation for deployment to an unreleased location. The Guard said Stillman’s unit was involved in land-navigation training when he collapsed.

The married father of two had been in the Ohio Army National Guard for 19 years.

