Celebrity Chef Todd Fisher to work with Indiana schools to provide healthy lunches

Getting schools healthy, one good meal at a time! As part of the 2016 Team Nutrition Grant, the Indiana Department of Education is providing three, one day hands-on culinary trainings across Indiana in partnership with Lori Taylor, The Produce Mom, and Chef Todd Fisher the week of March the 13th.

These hands-on culinary trainings are targeted to middle school and high school food service employees and corporation food service directors only. Those middle school and high school food service employees (cooks, servers, etc.) and corporation food service directors participating in the culinary trainings will test new recipes focusing on the dark green, legumes, and red/orange vegetable subgroups and will be required create an action plan for National School Lunch Week, implement the plan, and provide feedback on activities during National School Lunch Week, October 9-13, 2017.

Here are today’s recipes:

Maple Roasted Acorn Squash

Serves 4

2 medium acorn squash

3 Tbsp real maple syrup

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp poppy seeds

⅛ tsp dried thyme

⅛ tsp black pepper

1 Tbsp each chopped cilantro, mint and parsley

Oil spray

Set oven to 375 degrees

Cut each acorn squash in half, stem to tip, remove seeds. Cut each half into quarters and each quarter into eighths.

In a bowl whisk together the maple syrup with the olive oil, poppy seeds, thyme, pepper. Toss acorn squash piece in this mixture. Place squash on sprayed baking sheet and put in oven for 30-35 minutes until squash is fork tender. Once squash is tender remove from oven and sprinkle with chopped herbs before serving.

Raw Broccolini Sesame Salad

Serves 4

1 lb. broccolini – cut into bite size pieces

1 cup frozen edamame, thawed (soybeans)

½ cup diced Celery

3 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

½ tsp low sodium soy sauce

½ tso honey

1 Tbsp Mirin

1 tsp. Sesame oil

In a bowl combine sesame seeds, soy sauce, honey, mirin and sesame oil. Whisk to combine. Toss dressing with cut broccolini and edamame in a bowl. Serce immediately or refrigerate up to 2 hours.

