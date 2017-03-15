Find amazing creations at Brickworld

Get lost in the world of Legos at this year’s Rickworld Indy Lego Exposition at the state fairgrounds. Brickworld Executive Director Bryan Bonahoom, tells us more:

This year, the event will be 50% larger than 2016 as it moves into the 70,000 square feet of the Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion with displays, interactive activities and vendors. Bryan says, “We are very excited to expand the event to accommodate the incredible crowd we had in 2016. There will be many new displays and more interactive play space this year at the show. If you have never attended Brickworld, we think you will leave feeling inspired by all of the amazing creations.”

The creations you will see at the event range from medieval castles to futuristic space stations. They include movie scenes, replicas of real world buildings, and recreations of famous paintings. Plus, no Brickworld event would be complete without an incarnation of the Great Ball Contraption Rube Goldberg machine and trains. The LEGO brick is widely recognized as one of the most educational toys in the world. At Brickworld, kids of all ages can witness an incredible variety of ways to use the brick for art and engineering applications. Using the LEGO brick exercises creativity, engineering skills and hand-eye coordination.

Brickworld Indy will be held on March 18 and 19, 2017 at the State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. Hours are 10 AM – 6 PM on Saturday and 10 AM – 5 PM on Sunday. General admission tickets are $12 and kids under 3 are free. We are also pleased to honor our active duty and reserve service members and first responders with a discounted $9 ticket (military / first responder identification required). Tickets are available at the door and online at the Brickworld web site – http://brickworld.com/indianapolis.

Brickworld LLC is a private company that is not associated with the LEGO Group of companies. Brickworld operates expositions and conventions dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts with creations from brick artists & engineers.

To learn more, visit www.brickworld.com/brickworld-indianapolis/.

