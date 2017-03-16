What’s on stages around Indy

What’s happening on the Indy stages? Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez gives us an inside look!
Mendelssohn’s “Elijah”
The Palladium
March 17
thecenterpresents.org
Ballet Hispanico
Tarkington Theater
March 17 & 18
thecenterpresents.org
“Man of La Mancha”
Indianapolis Opera
March 24, 25 & 26
indyopera.org
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare”
Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
March 17- April 1
thecenterpresents.org
“Sex With Strangers”
March 17 – April 9
Phoenix Theatre
phoenixtheatre.org
“Boeing, Boeing”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Through April 22
irtlive.org
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On The Aisle blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook and Twitter.