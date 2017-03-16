What’s on stages around Indy

What’s happening on the Indy stages? Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez gives us an inside look!

Mendelssohn’s “Elijah”

The Palladium

March 17

thecenterpresents.org

Ballet Hispanico

Tarkington Theater

March 17 & 18

thecenterpresents.org

“Man of La Mancha”

Indianapolis Opera

March 24, 25 & 26

indyopera.org

“The Complete Works of Shakespeare”

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

March 17- April 1

thecenterpresents.org

“Sex With Strangers”

March 17 – April 9

Phoenix Theatre

phoenixtheatre.org

“Boeing, Boeing”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through April 22

irtlive.org

