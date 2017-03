LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead following an early morning crash in Lafayette on Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of South Street and Market Place Drive just before 2:30 a.m.when a vehicle was struck head on by an SUV.

The driver was later transported to Franciscan Health Lafayette East where he later died.

The occupants of the SUV were treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

